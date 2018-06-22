Governor NN Vohra has called an all-party meeting in Srinagar on Friday evening to discuss the ongoing situation in the state. A few days after, BJP snapped its alliance with PDP, the Governor's rule was imposed in the state. It is the fourth time that the reins of Jammu and Kashmir are in the hands of governor Vohra.

In the wake of the imposition of the Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor NN Vohra has called an all-party meeting in the Srinagar on Friday, an official said. Reports said that the meeting has been called to discuss the situation in the Valley after BJP pulled out its three-year-old alliance with BJP. The official added that all party heads, including the heads of state units of different national parties, are expected to attend the meeting to discuss the ongoing situation in the state. The officials added that Governor Vohra can also discuss the Opposition’s demand to dissolve Jammu and Kashmir Assembly during the meeting.

According to a gazette notification, the legislative assembly has been placed in suspended animation till the proclamation of Governor’s rule is revoked or varied by a subsequent proclamation. Soon after, President Kovind gave a nod to the Governor’s rule in the state, Governor Vohra addressed senior administrative officers and security forces in Kashmir.

The BJP on Tuesday snapped its alliance with PDP citing “larger national interest” and “deteriorating security situation”. There were also reports that the BJP ended its three-year-old alliance with PDP following its soft approach towards terrorism. After the end of BJP-PDP alliance, Mehbooba Mufti handed over her resignation as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister.

In the state assembly, the BJP has 25 lawmakers, PDP has 28, NC 15, Congress 12 while Independent and others have 5 lawmakers in the state assembly. The majority mark is 45 with a total of 89 seats.

Other Opposition parties, including former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s National Conference, has demanded the fresh alliance after the coalition government in the state was scrapped. According to reports, the rift between BJP and PDP were growing following the killing of veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari and rifleman Aurangzeb by terrorists.

