Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik opposes Assembly polls in June, cites Ramzan, Amarnath Yatra, tourism season for reasons: Governor Satya Pal Malik has opposed the Assembly poll in June, Report said that he has cited Ramazan, Amarnath Yatra and peak tourist season as the reasons. The development comes after observers appointed by the Election Commission, submitted a report for the upcoming polls.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik opposes Assembly polls in June, cites Ramazan, Amarnath Yatra, tourism season for reasons: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has opposed the holding of Assembly polls in June in the state that is under President’s rule from the past 10 months. The Governor administration has asked the Election Commission to go for polls in November. The poll panel was expected to conduct state elections in June-July, however, Governor administration while opposing the move, cited Ramazan, Amarnath Yatra and peak tourism season in the valley as the reasons for delaying polls, reports said.

The development comes when the EC is supposed to conduct a high-level meeting today in the national capital about the Jammu and Kashmir polls.

Reports said that state Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh would attend the meeting.

The poll meeting comes after the EC appointed special observers who subsequently visited the state to assess the ground situation. They remained in the state for five days and met with the concerned officials, representatives of political parties etc. These observers include S Gill (former IPS officer), Noor Muhammad (former IAS officer) and Vinod Zutshi (former IAS officer).

According to reports, they have also submitted the report to the poll panel wherein they have forwarded three dates for Assembly polls viz June 8 to June 24, May 15 to June 15 and after September 15.

Like the rest of the country, the state is undergoing Lok Sabha elections for six seats. The region’s major political parties had demanded simultaneous parliamentary and Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. After the EC announced dates for Lok Sabha elections in the state, both the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party slammed the ruling BJP government. They accused the saffron party of failing to conduct state polls.

The last Assembly polls were conducted in 2014 which gave a fractured mandate. The BJP and PDP stitched a coalition and Mufti Mohammad Sayeed took oath as the chief minister. After Sayeed’s death, his daughter Mehbooba Mufti succeeded him and became first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. However, in June 2018, Mehbooba resigned from her position after BJP pulled out of the coalition.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App