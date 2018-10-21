Three terrorists were killed and two soldiers were injured in a gunbattle between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The encounter that broke out in the wee hours of Sunday concluded around 11:00 am, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said.

Three terrorists were killed and two soldiers were injured in a gunbattle between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The encounter that broke out in the wee hours of Sunday concluded around 11:00 am, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said. The identity of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained. The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area after receiving a specific input about the presence of terrorists. As a precautionary measure, voice calls and internet services have been suspended in the area.

The injured Armymen were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. Earlier in the day, SSP Kulgam Harmeet Singh said the exchange of fire that started yesterday is still underway. He said the terrorists are yet to be identified and believed to be hiding in a house in the area under cordon. Further details of the encounter will be given after its conclusion, he added. A joint team of Army’s 9Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and SOG conducted the operation.

On October 19, three terrorists were killed in a gunfight between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was jointly conducted by teams of Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The security forces had killed a Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen terrorist, identified as Showkat Yousuf of Awantipore, in South Kashmir on October 18. He was wanted in a grenade attack on a police team in Baramulla’s Pattan. The terrorist had joined militancy a few days ago on October 2.

