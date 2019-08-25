Jammu and Kashmir: Kannan Gopinath, 2012 batch IAS officer resigned from his job after he felt that he is not getting proper rights for the freedom of speech, he is disturbed since the abrogation of article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir: Amid the lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir, 2012 batch IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan has resigned from the service citing his inability to voice his opinion on the Narendra Modi government’s abrogation of Article 370 ending special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Reports said Gopinathan was a secretary in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Reports said he submitted his resignation since he could not exercise his freedom of speech and expression. He added the fundamental rights of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir have died after the removal of special status.

He said he is upset as many of his colleagues and other IAS officers have been sent back from the airport. He said it has been almost 20 days since the people of Jammu and Kashmir are facing atrocities and the situation will lead to protest in future.

Lashing out at the Centre, he said the people of the Valley feel no one is concerned about them. Gopinathan added that he had joined the civil services to raise the voice of the common man, be it anywhere from India, including Jammu and Kashmir. But now the situation is getting worse day by day and he cannot express or raise the issue freely.

He said that his resignation will not bring any change in the current situation. He said that he tried to change the system but that was not enough.

He spoke about his current financial status and said he has nothing except the government house which he will vacate soon. Kannan Gopinathan was earlier an engineer and used to give lectures to students in slum areas. He said his wife motivated him to sit for the IAS exam. He ended his letter saying many important issues should be raised in Jammu and Kashmir and he has no clue what life has decided for him.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App