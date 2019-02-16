Two days after the saddening terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, another IED blast happened today at the Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district. According to the reports, in today’s IED blast an army major lost his life. In the Pulwama attack, 40 CRPF soldiers were killed and several got injured. The deceased officer belonged to the Corps of Engineers. The IED was planted 1.5 km inside the Line of Control in the Naushera sector, Rajouri district, in J&K. the reports have suggested that the army suspect a Border Action Team of the Pakistan army could be involved.
(Developing story… Details awaited…)
