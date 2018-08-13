Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir have been beefed in order to avoid any sort of violence in the Valley. according to a police official, a huge number of armed forces have been deployed at many functional areas. The Independence Day function is celebrated at the Bakshi stadium where thousands of people join political leaders.

Just ahead of the 72nd Independence Day, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have beefed up security arrangements at various places in order to ensure peaceful celebrations. Speaking to news agency ANI, SP Vaid – DGP J&K said that people would not be at any risk which could result in potential troubles. Media reports say ahead of the 15 August, there have been inputs from intelligence about the presence of terrorists, which is reportedly supported by Pakistan’s ISI and its plan to target Army installations.

The Independence Day function is celebrated at the Bakshi stadium where thousands of people join political leaders. In 2017, the Independence Day celebration was held at the same spot, where the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti had unfurled the tricolour.

The stadium which has the capacity for more than 18,000 people, but last year had only 3,000 people came. A report according to Firstpost also said that many people remained seated while the National Anthem was played soon after Mufti unfurled the tricolour.

Meanwhile, protests were held in the Valley ahead of hearing of various petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the 35A, which grants the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to define a permanent resident of the state and also grants certain rights and privileges to them.

A police official said a huge number of security men have been deployed at various important functional areas. The venues have also been sealed, the official added, as reported by the greaterkashmir.com.

