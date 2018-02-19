In an attempt to foil the infiltration bid three jawans were said to severely injured and were later rushed to the nearby hospital for the treatment. As per reports, the Border Action Team (BAT) foiled an infiltration bid at Air force station in Budhgam after they noticed a suspicious movement at 1725 hours close to the post 100m towards LoC. Several warnings were issued after the deceased had crossed the security fence and came close to the perimeter wall.

The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid in along the Line of Control in Pooch area of Jammu and Kashmir on late Sunday night. As per reports, the Border Action Team (BAT) had gunned down one unidentified infiltrator. However, in an attempt to foil the infiltration bid three jawans were said to severely injured and were later rushed to the nearby hospital for the treatment. As per reports, the Border Action Team (BAT) foiled an infiltration bid at Airforce station in Budhgam after they noticed a suspicious movement at 1725 hours close to the post 100m towards LoC.

In order to avoid the infiltration the forces, opened fire after an RPG was fired towards their post in Jammu and Kashmir. Reports suggested that three jawans sustained injuries after the RPG was fired. The incident took place after the unidentified person tried to enter the security zone of Budgam’s Air force station. Several warnings were issued after the deceased had crossed the security fence and came close to the perimeter wall. After the person ignored the continuous warnings, the forces opened fire at the individual. The forces later recovered one body and 4 RPGs from the spot.

J&K: Security agencies foiled a BAT attempt, at 1725 hours suspicious movement was see close to the post 100m towards LoC .Troops open fired, 1 RPG was also fired towards the post .Three jawans sustained minor injuries, admitted to hospital. One body recovered with 4 RPGs. — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2018

J&K: An unidentified individual was shot by the security forces when he tried to enter the security zone of Budgam's Airforce station. He crossed the security fence & came close to perimeter wall. The sentry gave warning shots but when individual did not stop they fired at him. — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2018

The matter has been registered by the concerned authorities and investigations are underway in the matter. The reports suggest that the security forces opened fire after the unidentified individual tried to enter the security zone of Budgam’s Airforce station in Jammu and Kashmir. Later, Air force Station authorities informed the Police post-Humhama and the Station House Officer and Duty Officer immediately rushed to the spot. Following the examination, it was found that the deceased was around 55-years old and was mentally challenged. The investigation also revealed that the decesed was not wearing any slippers and no winter clothes. The body of the deceased has been taken into custody and are working to ascertain the identity of the person.