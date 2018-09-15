As per the latest reports, Indian security forces have killed 5 terrorists in an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. Train services between Baramulla-Qazigund and internet services have been suspended in the region.

In a gun battle, Indian security forces killed 5 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. As per the reports, the gun battle was started late on Friday night at Chowgam area of Qazigund and still underway.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that the train services between Baramulla-Qazigund and internet services in the region have been suspended.

“Encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway in Kulgam’s Chowgam. 3 terrorists have been killed so far. Train services between Baramulla-Qazigund have been suspended,”quoted ANI.

