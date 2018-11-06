Jammu and Kashmir: The security forces killed 2 terrorists on Tuesday morning in a gun battle in Safnagri of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. According to the reports, the encounter is over now and both dead terrorists have been identified as Mohd Idrees Sultan and Amir Hussain Rather, affiliated with terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

