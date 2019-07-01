At least 24 people were killed after a bus fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment. A rescue operation has been launched by the police.

At least 30 passengers were killed and five others were seriously injured after a bus, they were travelling in, skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Reports said the incident occurred in Keshwan area of the mountainous district. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot and rescue operation has been begun.

On Monday morning, an overloaded matador vehicle (JK17-6787) coming from Keshwan to Kishtwar fell into a deep gorge resulting in the death of several passengers. Seven people have been injured in the accident. Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh said thirty passengers were killed and seven critically injured.

Last week, 11 persons, including nine girls, died in a road accident in Peer Ki Gali area on the historic Mughal road in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. The incident took place in Lal Ghulam area when a tempo vehicle they were travelling skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge on way to Shopian from Poonch resulting into death of 11 passengers.

