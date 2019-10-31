Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh officially on October 31 split into 2 new Union territories. The number of UTs come up to 9 from 7.

Shopian: Shops remain shut during separatist-called valley-wide protest shutdown against the killing of three civilians and a militant during a gunfight, in Shopian District of Jammu and Kashmir on March 5, 2018. (Photo: IANS)

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh formally became two Union Territories from midnight. The state administration has made all the arrangements for the historical day. Earlier, the Centre had notified about the appointed day will be celebrated on October 31. The secretaries of Jammu and Kashmir had also been directed to attend the function.

Meanwhile, Girish Chandra Murmu, the first Lieutenant Governor of J&K will be administered the oath of office today in Srinagar while RK Mathur will also be administered the oath of office and secrecy as the first Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Union Territory.

Reports said the state of Jammu and Kashmir will be separated into two Union Territories immediately after the swearing-in of the Lieutenant Governors. Under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the state of Jammu and Kashmir has been divided into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, from midnight. Along with new LGs, new advisors will also be appointed, reports said.

Earlier, Governor Satya Pal Malik had 5 advisors who were holding the portfolios as per directed by the administration. Now, reports said the Centre will have new names for the advisors who will take over the previous ones.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the state of Jammu and Kashmir has been divided into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, from midnight. pic.twitter.com/XBDGhhmIDA — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2019

Governor Satya Pal Malik has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa. Earlier, Malik had held the position of governor of Bihar, Odisha. Malik had represented the Aligarh seat from 1989 to 1991.

Reports said heavy security has been placed outside the venues in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Since August 5 when Centre abolished Article 370 that granted special status to the Jammu and Kashmir, the valley has been witnessing protests and clampdown. The shops, schools, colleges have been closed since day 1 of the decision. However, the government claimed to have successfully eliminating terrorism in Kashmir.

Also Read: Chidambaram moves Delhi High Court seeking interim bail till Nov 4 on health grounds in INX Media case

With involving Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. the number of UTs has automatically come up to 9 from 7.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App