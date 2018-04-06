Lashkar-e-Taiba militants have killed 24-year-old Manzoor Bhat, who was abducted from Jammu and Kashmir's Hajin area on Wednesday night. His body has been found by the police in the outskirts of Hajin area in North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday.

Earlier on Wednesday in the Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir, a group of Lashkar-e-Taiba militants barged into Manzoor Bhat’s house at around 11:45 pm and abducted him along with his father, who was injured by their gunshots. However his father, Abdul Gaffar Bhat somehow manage to flee from the militant’s captivity. According to the latest reports, police have revealed that the Manzoor Bhat has been killed by the militants and his decapitated body has been found in the outskirts of Hajin area in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday.

Meanwhile, the news has been circulated by the Kashmir Zone police on Twitter. They tweeted, “The dead body of Manzoor Ahmed Bhat who was abducted by the terrorists of outlawed LeT in the intervening night of 4/5 April was found on the outskirts of Hajin today. Exhibiting its brand of brutality, the terrorists have left the body headless.” Moreover, reports suggest that a local terrorist, Mohommad Saleem Parrey has a major role in killing the 24-year-old.

ALSO READ: 5 YSR Congress Party MPs resign from Lok Sabha over Centre’s failure to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh

As per sources, a similar case took place earlier on Monday, a man identified as Farooq Ahmed Parrey was also abducted and that his wife, daughter and brother suffered injuries as they were attacked by the militants with knives while abducting Farooq’s son-in-law. Police said, “The terrorists used knives to cause grievous injuries to wife, daughter and brother of Farooq.” Further reports reveal that Farooq had gone through a similar kind of situation last year as the militants ruthlessly decapitated his son and threw him into the water. Moreover, police have claimed that Saleem and some foreign terrorists were involved in both the cases and cases have been registered against them.

ALSO READ: Appalling! 4-year-old girl found dead in bushes with missing hands in Bhiwandi

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App