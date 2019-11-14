Jammu and Kashmir: LG Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday has said that assembly elections will be held soon in the newly-appointed Union Territory.

Last month, Murmu took oath as the first lieutenant governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after it lost its statehood and was spilt into two UTs- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on October 31.

Earlier, Election Commission had announced that there will be no Assembly elections in the Jammu and Kashmir citing the law and order crises in the region. J&K had been under President’s rule-following expiry of six months of Governor’s rule in December last year. The 87-member assembly plunged into a political crisis after the Bharatiya Janata Party withdrew support to the PDP government led by Mehbooba Mufti last year.

Girish Chandra Murmu, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir: There will be elections in this Union Territory (UT) soon, as it is a UT with legislature. pic.twitter.com/S8AuWcjsNy — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

The newly-formed Union Territory will have its own legislature and the seats including seats in Ladakh region which was changed into Union Territory will be without legislature now.

Earlier, the political leaders including Mehobboba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah and others had urged the Centre to hold the Assembly elections but now the situation has changed. Since August 5 when the Centre revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to the Jammu and Kashmir. Hundreds of leaders have been detained including three former chief ministers – Mehobboba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah.

The valley is under clampdown since the Centre’s order. People across the UT are running out of money as the shutdown has been witnessed continuously from three-months.

