Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Flags Off First Batch Of Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

On Friday morning, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, ceremoniously flagged off the first group of pilgrims embarking on the Amarnath Yatra from the base camp in Jammu.

Prior to the flag-off, LG Manoj Sinha took part in a prayer ceremony at the temple. Addressing the media after the event, he stated, “The first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims has departed from Jammu. Over the past 3-4 years, significant arrangements have been made for the yatra, and this year is no different. The J&K administration has ensured all necessary preparations are in place, and security has been intensified.”

Thousands of pilgrims have gathered in Jammu ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. The initial group will travel under heavy security in a convoy, making their way to the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps, from where their pilgrimage to Amarnath will commence.

Visuals from the event show enthusiastic pilgrims chanting “Bham Bham Bholey” and dancing, celebrating their participation in this revered journey.

BJP leader Devender Singh Rana commented, “With the blessings of Bhole Shankar, we hope this year’s yatra will bring joy and be a positive experience for everyone, as it does every year. Visitors will experience the warmth and hospitality of Jammu and Kashmir’s residents and receive Lord Shiva’s blessings. This yatra will continue to drive development across India and J&K. All arrangements have been thoroughly made, as always.”

To enhance security and manage traffic, CCTV cameras have been installed along the National Highways. Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Saloni Rai, explained, “To further bolster security, we’ve installed CCTV cameras on the National Highway with around 10 monitoring points from Udhampur to Banihal. These will help us quickly address any traffic-related issues. Our goal is to ensure Amarnath Yatra pilgrims have access to all necessary facilities, including food, water, and electricity.”

