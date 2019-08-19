Life in Jammu and Kashmir is getting back in the routine as all the restrictions would be lifted up gradually. Administration of the valley announced two days back that barring some parts of the Valley daily routine will be restored as the schools are re-opening and 2G mobile internet service is available for the people.

Jammu and Kashmir faced communications blackout and many other restrictions since August 5, as the centre ended the special status of the state by eliminating article 370 and article 35A from the constitution. Jammu and Kashmir are now bifurcated into two Union Territories.

Now as the administration announced things are getting back to the track, Fixed-line telephone connections in some areas of Jammu and Kashmir including tourist resorts are re-established which has given relief to the tourists and residents to an extent.

As transportation was restored in the state long queues at petrol pumps could be observed because of the restriction on transportation life of the residents got a halt.

Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir addressed media:

According to the spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal process of removing restrictions from the state is continued and all the limitations for the people will be eliminated gradually. he also mentioned that communication restrictions specially for tourists will be removed as landline connections will be re-established.

More than 190 primary schools will reopen today in Srinagar and 2G internet service will be restored in five districts, Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua. Communication services of BSNL will be available but the GPRS will remain restricted in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Administration ensures media and public about the situation under control and things will retain to usual soon. Problems faced by the residents of the state as well as the tourists heading towards an end. Everyone hopes for the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

