The Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam told the media that limited restriction would take place in 5 districts, and soon public transport would be made operational, He added that schools and colleges would be reopened from Monday area by area.

After the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir and abolishment of article 370 and 35 A, life is getting back on track and situation is getting normal in the Valley. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Friday did a press conference to inform that situation is now fine in 12 of 22 districts and limited restrictions would be in place in 5 districts. While no information was shared on the rest of the 5 districts.

Addressing the media person, Government official said, the schools would be reopened from Monday area by area and soon public transport would be made operational. Subrahmanyam added that the Government offices started functioning from today.

On the Telecom connectivity issue, he added that all networks would be restored gradually in a phased manner. The government is taking steps consequently to restore telecom connectivity.

Answering on the detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, J&K chief secretary said, to maintain the law and order, a few preventive detentions of individuals were also made and the situation is continuously reviewed by the officials. An appropriate decision on their release will be made soon.

He added that there has been no loss of life and the government is focusing to make thing better and normal keeping in mind to eliminate all terror forces and no opportunity is given to separatist leaders to spread hatred or disturb harmony and peace.

A few day ago, Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik had said that things are back on track and everything will be fine.

