The Jammu and Kashmir local body elections 2018 are likely to defer, say reports, due to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference’s (NC) boycott to elections. The Jammu and Kashmir local body elections are scheduled to be held in the first week of October. Both the parties have said that they will not participate or contest in the upcoming elections untill the Centre clears its stand on safeguarding the Article 35A.

The State Advisory Council (SAC) headed by Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik may take a decision on the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir local body elections 2018 today.

The state is being headed by the governor after BJP pulled out its support to the PDP-led government in June. Sources have suggested that the Jammu and Kashmir local body elections 2018 will be deferred to January.

On the other side, BJP said that people who are opposing the local body elections are ”anti-people and anti-development.” “The state will lose crores if elections are not held soon, parties like NC and PDP, who are opposing elections to local bodies and panchayats are scared of losing ground,” said BJP spokesperson Priya Sethi.

What is Article 35 A?

The Article 35-A ensures special rights to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir including privileges in public sector jobs, acquisition of property in the State, scholarships and other public aid and welfare.

The provision mandates that no act of the legislature coming under it can be challenged for violating the Constitution or any other law of the land.

