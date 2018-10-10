Jammu and Kashmir local body polls LIVE updates: The voting for the second phase of local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir is underway, amid tight security in view of terror threats. The polling began at 6:00am and will continue till 4:00 pm. According to reports, 30 municipal committees will go to polls today in which over 1,000 candidates are participating. The four-phase elections began on Monday and will end on October 16. The first phase of the elections witnessed a low voting percentage, especially in the Valley districts.
Candidates from various political parties including the BJP and Congress have publicly announced their withdrawal from the urban local body polls in Kashmir.
Two main regional parties – Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Omar Abdullah’s National Conference are not participating in the local body polls of Jammu and Kashmir over Article 35A of Constitution, which grants the special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They want the Centre to clarify its stand over the issue. Article 35A is facing a legal challenge in the Supreme Court.
Voter turnout recorded till 10 am in the second phase of local body elections in the state.
Reports said, a total of 1,029 candidates are in the fray in 263 wards of 270 polling stations in Kashmir and 274 in the Jammu division. Of these 881 candidates are in the Jammu districts while 148 are in the Valley.
Kashmir witnesses poor voter turnout in the morning in the 2nd phase of Jammu & Kashmir municipal polls due to shutdown call given by separatists and threats issued by terrorist organisations.
The National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), CPI-M, Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) and Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) have boycotted the elections, reports said.
In the Kashmir valley, 544 polling stations have been set up in Kathua, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Reasi, Doda and Ramban districts of Jammu region, and Anantnag, Kupwara, Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipora, Badgam and Kulgam districts.
No PDP and NC in local body polls
Visuals of a polling booth in Kathua
People queue up at a polling station in Kathua to cast their votes for the second phase of local body elections.
#JammuAndKashmir: People queue up at a polling station in Kathua to cast their votes for the second phase of local body elections. pic.twitter.com/o1TlolGsj5— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2018
J&K local body polls: Voting for second phase underway
The voting for the second phase of local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir is underway, amid tight security in view of terror threats. The polling began at 6:00am and will continue till 4:00 pm.
Mobile internet suspended in south Kashmir
According to ANI reports, as a precautionary measure, mobile internet services have been suspended in entire South Kashmir. The mobile internet services have been reduced to 2G in rest of Kashmir.