Voting is underway for the second phase of local body elections in the state. Visual from a polling station in Bandipora. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir local body polls LIVE updates: The voting for the second phase of local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir is underway, amid tight security in view of terror threats. The polling began at 6:00am and will continue till 4:00 pm. According to reports, 30 municipal committees will go to polls today in which over 1,000 candidates are participating. The four-phase elections began on Monday and will end on October 16. The first phase of the elections witnessed a low voting percentage, especially in the Valley districts.

Candidates from various political parties including the BJP and Congress have publicly announced their withdrawal from the urban local body polls in Kashmir.

Two main regional parties – Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Omar Abdullah’s National Conference are not participating in the local body polls of Jammu and Kashmir over Article 35A of Constitution, which grants the special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They want the Centre to clarify its stand over the issue. Article 35A is facing a legal challenge in the Supreme Court.

