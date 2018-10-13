Voting for the third phase of the urban local body polls in underway in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir amid high security around the polling booths. The state saw a low voter turnout in last two phases, especially districts of the Valley. The voting for the last phase will be held on October 16. The counting of votes will take place on October 20. The polling began at 6:00 am and will continue till 4:00 pm at 300 polling stations across the state. Some 365 candidates are in the fray for 96 wards of 8 urban local bodies, reports said.
Two main regional parties – Peoples Democratic Party and National Conference are not participating in the urban local body polls over legal challenge to Article 35A of the Constitution which grants special rights to citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. Two leaders of Omar Abdullah’s party were killed by terrorists on Friday.
Jammu and Kashmir urban local body polls LIVE updates:
Live Blog
Encounter underway in Babgund
Meanwhile, an encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Babgund of Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists have threatened members of all political parties to not participate in urban local bodies polls.
Pulwama: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Babgund. More details awaited. #JammuAndKashmir (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/dNUR5spMNW— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2018
Voting underway; Visuals from Baramulla's Uri
Voting underway for the third phase of urban local body polls. The polling began at 6:00 am and will continue till 4:00 pm at 300 polling stations across the state. Visuals from a polling station in Baramulla's Uri.
Jammu & Kashmir: Voting underway for the third phase of urban local body polls; #visuals from a polling station in Baramulla's Uri pic.twitter.com/bivBD9rFE4— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2018