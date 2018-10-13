Voting for the third phase of the urban local body polls in underway in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir amid high security around the polling booths. The polling began at 6:00 am and will continue till 4:00 pm at 300 polling stations across the state. Some 365 candidates are in the fray for 96 wards of 8 urban local bodies, reports said.

Voting for the third phase of the urban local body polls in underway in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir amid high security around the polling booths. The state saw a low voter turnout in last two phases, especially districts of the Valley. The voting for the last phase will be held on October 16. The counting of votes will take place on October 20. The polling began at 6:00 am and will continue till 4:00 pm at 300 polling stations across the state. Some 365 candidates are in the fray for 96 wards of 8 urban local bodies, reports said.

Two main regional parties – Peoples Democratic Party and National Conference are not participating in the urban local body polls over legal challenge to Article 35A of the Constitution which grants special rights to citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. Two leaders of Omar Abdullah’s party were killed by terrorists on Friday.

Jammu and Kashmir urban local body polls LIVE updates:

