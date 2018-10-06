A petrol bomb was hurled at the residence of a Congress candidate Irshad Ahmad Wani contesting for the upcoming local body polls by unidentified men in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. However, no loss of life and property was reported in the attack.

A petrol bomb was hurled at the residence of a Congress candidate Irshad Ahmad Wani contesting for the upcoming local body polls by unidentified men in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. However, no loss of life and property was reported in the attack. Tensions are escalating amid upcoming local body polls which have been boycotted by the two major parties, Omar Abdullah’s National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party. Meanwhile, 15 candidates from various political parties have announced their withdrawal from the local body polls in Kashmir.

It comes hours after two National Conference were shot dead in the broad daylight in capital Srinagar’ Karfalli Mohalla on Friday. The deceased were identified as Nazir Ah Bhat and Mushtaq Ah Wani.

The incident came a day ahead of the local body polls in Kashmir. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Twitter expressed their grief over the barbaric killing of two NC workers.

Various terrorist organisations operating in Valley had warned workers to various political parties to not participate in the upcoming local body polls.

National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party have pulled out of Jammu and Kashmir local body polls over Article 35A controversy saying that Centre should clear its stand on the provision of Constitution which grants special rights to residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

