The Central government on Saturday sent 100 companies of paramilitary forces to the Jammu and Kashmir in a bid to boost security in the region after the police arrested Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik late night yesterday. Apart from Malik hundreds of Jamaat-e-Islami workers are also being reported to have been detained. The move can also be seen as a preventive measure by the NDA government ahead of the hearing on Artice 35A in the Supreme Court on Monday.

After the dastardly Pulwama attack of February 14, in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives, there has been a considerable buildup of paramilitary forces in the valley. Since the attack, the Amry along with the CRPF and the police has moved swiftly to crack down on disruptive forces in the valley. Recently, 2 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were neutralised including one bomb-maker.

Yesterday night, the forces launched a massive arrest drive and reports suggest multiple raids were conducted in the valley wherein dozens of separatists leaders including Malik were arrested.

The movement of an additional 100 companies to Srinagar is the biggest deployment of the security forces in the area after the terror strike on February 14.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed the responsibility for the attack. The forces have been put on high alert since then and security has been beefed up to multiple folds. In the aftermath, the security covers of several separatist leaders was revoked, including Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Shabir Shah and Saleem Geelani.

