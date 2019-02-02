The possible reason for Ishrat's killing is believed to be her alleged involvement in her brother's Zeenat's killing, who was formerly associated with Hizbul Mujahideen

A video has gone viral from the Sugam region of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, showing the killing of 25-year-old Ishrat Muneer who was shot twice by militants. Ishrat’s killing was recorded and later, the militants shared the video on social media. The incident took place a few days ago when the lady, on her way back home was kidnapped and killed by the militants in Shopian. Although her missing complaint was never lodged by the family and it was only through police that the family got to know about her execution. If sources are to be believed, Muneer was Al-Badr (militant group) valley chief Zeenat-ul-Islam’s cousin, who was killed in the counter-militancy operation in January.

The possible reason for Ishrat’s killing is believed to be her alleged involvement in Zeenat’s killing, who was formerly associated with Hizbul Mujahideen. According to sources, the incident is seen as a case of revenge-killing. However, it came to police’s notice when the video of Muneer’s killing went viral on social media. The video showed the woman pleading militants not to kill her, but was eventually shot down by them.

It’s not the first time that execution videos by militants have been uploaded, but video showing killing of a woman by a masked gunman has been shared for the first time Although none of the militant outfits has admitted their involvement in Ishrat’s killing. The police had also retrieved a letter along with Ishrat’s body citing that she was working for the security forces. The 10-second video of Ishrat’s execution went viral soon after it was shared on social media late Thursday evening.

