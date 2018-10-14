Jammu and Kashmir MLA Sheikh Abdul Rasheed detaintion: Langate MLA Sheikh Abdul Rasheed was detained on Sunday, October 14, for taking out a protest in solidarity with Valley-based students. Besides him, 3 Kashmiri students of the varsity were booked on seditious charges for allegedly shouting 'anti-India' slogans.

Jammu and Kashmir MLA Sheikh Abdul Rasheed detention: Days after Kashmiri students in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) organised funeral prayers to mourn the death of PhD scholar-turned-Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manan Wani, who was killed by the security forces in an operation in Indian-administrated Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the varsity on Sunday, October 14, detained Langate MLA Sheikh Abdul Rasheed for taking out a protest in solidarity with Valley-based students. Besides him, 3 Kashmiri students of the varsity were booked on seditious charges for allegedly shouting ‘anti-India’ slogans, media reports said.

Rasheed, the MLA of Kashmir’s Langate constituency, along with his Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) associates organised a march from his residence at Jawahar Nagar area towards Lal Chowk city centre, as reported by The Indian Express. The march reached the Rajbhagh areas, where police stopped the protesters and arrested Rasheed. the AIP chief at the march while honouring Wani, said, offering prayer to anyone is not a crime but our fundamental religious right.

