US President Donald Trump on Friday urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolved the Kashmir issue with India amicably. The move has come amid escalating tensions between the two countries following abrogation of Article 370.

Amid mounting tensions between India and Pakistan following nullification of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, US President Donald Trump has intervened asking the two countries to resolve differences amicably.

The White House, in an official statement confirmed that Trump dialed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and urged him for talks between New Delhi and Islamabad to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Ever since India altered Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has been vocal with its condemnation against India which began with the suspension of diplomatic ties between the two nations. Yesterday in a closed-door meeting at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) India reiterated that Kashmir was an internal matter.

Both China and Pakistan’s efforts to internationalise Kashmir failed after Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN maintained that Kashmir was entirely an internal matter.

Meanwhile, China, which backed Pakistan at UN said any decision on Kashmir should not be taken unilaterally given the debilitating circumstances there.

Akbaruddin after the informal meeting over Kashmir issue at UNSC lashed out at Pakistan saying the country should first stop harbouring terrorism and then only expect talks with India. He accused Pakistan of portraying a fabricated picture of Kashmir.

On restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, Akbaruddin said the limited movement in the valley is temporary and restrictions will be lifted-off once normalcy was restored in the state. He added that the state administration will soon be establishing good governance through various measures it has in pipeline for the development of the valley and Ladakh, which has become a separate union territory after Article 370 was abrogated.

Meanwhile, Russia in a media interaction said the Kashmir issue was a bilateral matter and the closed-door consultation was to understand the depth of the problem and see what could be done to resolve it.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App