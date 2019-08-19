Jammu and Kashmir former CMs Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah are spending their time watching movies, doing workout and reading books under house arrest, said report. Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were held to maintain law and order in the Valley after the scrapping of article 370 and reorganization of Jammu Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir News: The life in Jammu and Kashmir is back on track now. Schools, colleges, and all other educational institutes would be opened from Monday morning, August 19 and all government offices in the Jammu and Kashmir have started functioning. Phone landline and internet have been eased in many districts. Amid this all, a report published in Times of India explained how Jammu and Kashmir former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah are killing their time under the house arrest.

The report said both the heavyweight leaders are keeping themselves busy by hitting out the gym, watching movies and reading books. National Conference (NC) leader Oman Abdullah, who is reportedly lodged at the Hari Niwas Palace, is killing his time lifting weights and watching Hollywood movies.

While Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, lodged at Chashme Shahi, is passing her time by reading books and novels.

Both the Jammu and Kashmir leaders were held on August 5, the day before Parliament had stamped Article 370 and 35a abolishment bill and reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir. Later, the bill was signed by President of India Ramnath Kovind.

After which, the Government of India decided to divide the state Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. J&K with assembly and Ladakh without the assembly.

The bill to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir and Article 370 was passed by a thumping majority. In the Lok Sabha, it was supported by 351 members of the house, while 72 had voted against it. Rajya Sabha also had shown a green signal to the bill with 125 votes in favour and 61 against it.

Opposition parties like Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Biju Janta Dal (BJP), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and YSR-Congress members had supported the bill.

