Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam in a press conference announced that restrictions will be eased gradually in both the regions. He said the measures to ease restrictions will begin with communication network followed by schools that will resume from Monday.

The Centre earlier this week had announced to ease restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir ever since it abrogated state’s special status through Article 370 . Though it underlined that ease of restrictions will begin from Jammu region where circumstances have been better as compared to Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had also confirmed the same after the Ministry of Home Affairs asserted to lift-off restrictions maintaining that curfew will continue in Kashmir for a few more days.

Now in a latest development, the state administration on Friday announced that communication network will resume in a phased manner, starting with restoration of landline services followed by schools that are expected to begin from Monday in both Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam in a press conference reiterated that government offices in the valley were operational and that attendance of the employees was quite high. He added that there had been no casualties ever since the restrictions were enforced in the state.

Subrahmanyam further said that it was due to cooperation of the locals in maintaining peace and calm that the administration was gradually taking measures to ease restrictions. He added that out of 22 districts, 12 were functioning normally while 5 districts still had limited movement.

The Chief secretary added that telecom connectivity will be made operational gradually because of the possibility of misuse by terrorist hubs. On public transport, he said it is expected to start in the areas with movement restrictions . When asked over preventive detentions, he said the arrests were made in the purview of law to avoid breach of peace situation. Meanwhile, authorities have restored 2-G internet services in Jammu.

