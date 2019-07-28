Jammu and Kashmir: NIA on Sunday conducted searches at 4 locations in South Kashmir's Baramulla district over a terror funding case. On Thursday, it had conducted searches at the house of Sanaullah Bhat in Krankshivan locality in Sopore.

The National Investigation Agency on Sunday conducted raids at 4 locations in north Kashmir’s Baramulla over a terror funding case. According to news agency ANI, the raids are still underway at the locations. The central agency has been carrying out the raids on the businessmen, traders, separatists, and others since 2017. On Friday, the central agency had conducted searches at the house of Sanaullah Bhat in the Krankshivan locality in Sopore in connection with alleged terror funding case.

Earlier, The NIA team had on Thursday conducted searches at the house of a businessman in Baramulla, Gowhar Ahmed Bhat, son of Mohammad Akbar Bhat in Baramulla. The agency had also carried out searches in Pulwama and Srinagar in connection with terror funding case.

The NIA had registered terror funding case on May 30, 2017, against several separatist leaders, businessmen, other leaders in Kashmir for raising, receiving and collecting funds for spreading trouble and increasing terrorism activities in the state. They have also been accused of entering into a larger conspiracy for causing disruption in Kashmir and for waging war against India.

The Home Ministry on Friday ordered the deployment of additional 10,000 central personnel to the Kashmir in order to strengthen counter-insurgency operations. Meanwhile, reports said the new strength of troops will also help in the conduct of the assembly polls in the state which are expected to be held last in the last of this year. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who was on a two-day trip to the Kashmir, has taken the decision and other developments have taken place regarding the state.

National Investigation Agency(NIA) raids underway at 4 locations in Baramulla district of North Kashmir. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/5XvvpcaGTT — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2019

