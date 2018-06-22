The all-party meet in Jammu and Kashmir scheduled to be held today is likely to take place in the evening. Earlier, there were reports that Governor NN Vohra called it off without citing any reason. The meet was called in the wake of BJP pulled out of PDP alliance and Governor's rule was imposed on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra had called off the all-party meet, scheduled to be held today, without citing any reason but now as per the latest reports coming in, Governor will chair the all-party meet as scheduled earlier in the evening. The meet was called after the opposition demanded that Jammu and Kashmir assembly be dissolved and fresh elections be announced in the state. The development has come in the wake of BJP pulling out of PDP alliance citing it as “untenable”.

Governor’s rule was imposed on Wednesday after BJP ended alliance with PDP citing deteriorating security situation in the state.

The state assembly has been placed in suspension till Governor’s rule is revoked by a gazette notification. The 6-year term of the current BJP-PDP government was to end in March 2021.

During the meet opposition parties are expected to demand the dissolution of the state assembly and holding fresh elections as soon as possible. The BJP and PDP are expected to demand for the continuation of Governor’s rule for some months before any call for elections is made.

Earlier, Vohra held through discussions with the Chief Secretary and reviewed issues which were pending approval of CM and the Cabinet when the change of government took place.

Vohra after taking charge of the state approved the establishment of State Administrative Council and told the chief secretary to instruct the administrative secretaries to finalise all case that required to be submitted to the council.

The BJP pulled out of PDP alliance citing deteriorating security situation in the state, but according to experts the move helped BJP gain some of the lost ground with its traditional vote base upset with the unilateral ceasefire and increasing cases of stone pelting in the state.

However, as per party insiders the BJP ministers were unhappy over Mehabooba Mufti’s treatment given to them. The Centre’s decision to not extend the ceasefire after Ramzan was the tripping point for the alliance.

