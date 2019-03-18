Omar said that Mehbooba Mufti's crocodile tears will not work this time as the state has witnessed her atrocities when she was at the helm of affairs. Omar lashed out that PDP president by saying that she is the one who stopped the 10 lakh compensation from the Human Rights Commission. Omar accused Mufti of faking tears in order to gain political mileage.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday joined the Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti for criticising the Indian army. Former CM Omar Abdullah accused Indian army of thrashing young population in the state. While addressing the rally in Budgam, Omar made statements against the Indian army and his political opponent PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. The former Chief minister left no stone unturned to attack the PDP president.

In 2017, Major Leetul Gogoi tied up a person, to an army jeep and paraded him around ten villages and used him as a shield against the stone pelters in Kashmir. The National Conference leader lashed out at Mehbooba for the way she is reacting to the incident now after a year has passed.

In 2017, Major Leetul Gogoi tied up a person, to an army jeep and paraded him around ten villages and used him as a shield against the stone pelters in Kashmir. The National Conference leader lashed out at Mehbooba for the way she is reacting to the incident now after a year has passed.

After a young man named Farooq Ahmad Dar was tied to a jeep by an army Major, the issue was taken up by Human Rights Violation and later Commission announced to give him 10 lakh compensation to Farooq. Meanwhile, the Centre government and the then state government headed by Mehbooba Mufti did not allow the Commission for compensation.

Omar accused Mufti of faking tears in order to gain political mileage. He also mentioned that PDP chief’s reality was exposed in 2015, indicating her party forming an alliance with the BJP to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing several political triumphs before the state will go for Lok Sabha elections next month. On Sunday, former IAS officer Shah Faesal launched a new political party to join the fray in the upcoming polls.

The party can give a tough fight to other political parties in the state. Meanwhile, several former ministers and journalists are expected to join the party led by Faesal.

The National Conference had announced that Omar Abdullah will be the chief ministerial face of the party. But so far, the Election Commission had announced dates for Lok Sabha Polls, but not for Assembly elections.

The Jammu and Kashmir is reeling under the Presidential rule after BJP withdrew its support from the government headed by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. Earlier, the state was also under Governor’s rule for several months when the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed died.

