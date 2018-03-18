At least five people habiting near the border lost their lives after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Balakote sector of Poonch. Confirming the incident, Jammu and Kashmir DGP said that due to heavy shelling in Balakote sector of Poonch 5 civilians of a family died. The injured were being rushed to the nearest hospital, reports suggested.

In a tragic incident being reported from Jammu and Kashmir, at least five civilians lost their lives and two were said to be severely injured after Pakistan violated ceasefire at Balakote sector of Poonch. Confirming the incident, SP Vaid, J&K DGP said that following the heavy shelling by Pakistani troops, five people living near the border were killed. Reports said that several others have started to migrate following the heavy shelling. The following incident comes to light when the residents of villages close to the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir started moving to safer places, following firing and shelling by Pakistani troops in the area close to the border. Reacting to the incident, J&K Cm Mehbooba Mufti said, “Anguished to hear of 5 people losing their lives in the crossfire along the LoC in the Balakote sector of Poonch. My deepest condolences to their family.”

The injured civilians are currently being treated at the nearest hospital. Initial reports suggested that the deceased civilians were the members of the same family. Reacting to the reports, the police said that the Indian troops were retaliating appropriately and effectively. The deceased was later identified as Mohammad Ramzan, his wife and three sons. The two injured were his daughters, who are said to be treated at a hospital. The locals lost their lives after a heavy shell by Pakistani troops hit their house in Balakote sector. The family was said to inside their house when violation took place.

According to reports, the deceased family members were identified as Mohd. Ramzan, wife Malika Bi and children Ab Rehman, Mohd Rizwan, Razaq Ramzan. The injured girls were identified as Nasreen Kouser and Mahreen Kouse. Meanwhile, reacting to the constant ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Indian Army has been retaliating with full force. Reacting to several questions over the security of Jammu and Kashmir, Sitharaman said that 209 incidents of ceasefire violations by the Pakistani army were reported along the LoC in January, while the number was 142 in the first 12 days of February.

