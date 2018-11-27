Jammu and Kashmir panchayat elections: The voting for the fourth phase of the panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir will begin at 8:00 am today. The polling will end at 2:00 pm in the afternoon. The voting will be held in 16 districts of the state, 8 districts of both Jammu and Kashmir regions.

Jammu and Kashmir panchayat elections: The voting for the fourth phase of the panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir will begin at 8:00 am today. The polling will end at 2:00 pm in the afternoon. The voting will be held in 16 districts of the state, 8 districts of both Jammu and Kashmir regions. Blocks where voting will take place in the Kashmir region are – Mawer and Qalamabad blocks in Kupwara district, Bandipora in Bandipora district, Bijhama, Wailoo and Singhpora in Baramulla district, Beerwah and Waterhail in Budgam district, Pulwama and Aripal in Pulwama district, Shopian in Shopian district, Kund in Kulgam district, Achabal, Qazigund, Vessu, Shangus and Chittergul in Anantnag district.

In the Jammu region – Kishtwar block of Kishtwar district, Doda (Ghat), Dali Udyanpur and Gundana in Doda district, Ukhral in Ramban district, Ramnagar and Ghordi in Udhampur district, Bilawar, Mandli, Nagrota Gujroo and Dinga Amb in Kathua district, Bhalwal Brahmana, Khour, Samwan, Khara Bhalli and Pargwal in Jammu district, Doongi and Qila Darhal in Rajouri district and Poonch in Poonch district – will go to polls.

The stage is set to decide the fate 1,382 candidates who are in the fray for 531 sarpanch halqas and 5,201 candidates for 4,140 panch wards in the state. The panchayat elections are being conducted in nine phases. The elections are taking place in the midst of a fragile security state situation as the state saw a series of encounters last week, particularly in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. Meanwhile, all security arrangements have been made following a boycott call by separatists.

Just to remind you, National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party, two key parties in the state politics, are not contesting ongoing panchayat and local body elections (held last month).

The local parties have asked the Centre to clear its stand on Article 35A, which grants special status to citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the matter is sub-judice before the Supreme Court.

