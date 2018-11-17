Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls LIVE updates: The voting for the first phase of panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir is underway. The polling began at 8:00 am at 3,296 polling stations and will end at 2:00 pm. The elections are being held in nine phases across the state. Tight security arrangements have been made in the wake of a boycott call by separatists and threats by militants. 427 candidates are in the fray for 536 Sarpanch Halqas and 5,951 candidates for 4,048 Panch wards for the first phase of the Panchayat polls.
The first phase polls were being held in fifteen districts of the state – seven in Jammu region, six in Kashmir region and two in Ladakh region.
18.5 % voter turnout recorded till 11:00 am
Around 18.5 % voter turnout has been recorded till 11:00 am. High-security arrangements have been made by the authorities to maintain law and order during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir panchayat elections. Normal life has been affected due to a strike called by Separatists against local bodies elections in the state.
Polling begins at 8:00 am at 3,296 polling stations
No NC, PDP in panchayat polls
The NC, PDP, and CPM are not contesting the Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls. Both regional parties have asked the Centre to clear its stance on Article 35-A of the Constitution, which grants special status to the citizens of the state. Both parties had also boycotted last month's municipal polls.
Over 600 polling stations declared hypersensitive
Over 600 polling stations across the fifteen districts of the state have been declared hypersensitive in the wake of a boycott call by separatists and threats by militants. The first phase polls were being held in fifteen districts of the state - seven in Jammu region, six in Kashmir region and two in Ladakh region.