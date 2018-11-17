Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls LIVE updates: The voting for the first phase of panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir is underway. The polling began at 8:00 am at 3,296 polling stations and will end at 2:00 pm. The elections are being held in nine phases across the state. Tight security arrangements have been made in the wake of a boycott call by separatists and threats by militants.

Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls LIVE updates: The voting for the first phase of panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir is underway. The polling began at 8:00 am at 3,296 polling stations and will end at 2:00 pm. The elections are being held in nine phases across the state. Tight security arrangements have been made in the wake of a boycott call by separatists and threats by militants. 427 candidates are in the fray for 536 Sarpanch Halqas and 5,951 candidates for 4,048 Panch wards for the first phase of the Panchayat polls.

The first phase polls were being held in fifteen districts of the state – seven in Jammu region, six in Kashmir region and two in Ladakh region.

Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat polls LIVE updates:

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App