Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls: The voting for the third phase of panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held today amid unprecedented security arrangements following a boycott and shutdown call by separatists in the Valley. The elections are being held in nine phases across the state. The polling will be held in 43 blocks spread over 16 districts of the state. A total of 5,239 candidates are in fray 409 sarpanch seats and 2,496 panch constituencies.

The state had witnessed 71% voter turn out in the second phase of panchayat elections. The overall poll percentage in the first phase was over 74 %. Two main regional parties – National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – had decided to stay away from panchayat elections, asking the Centre to make its stand clear on Article 35A of the Constitution, which grants special status to citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav recently made a stunning claim that both PDP and NC boycotted the local body elections last month because they had instructions from across the border. This comes a day after Shujaat Bhukhari murder suspect among six terrorists were killed in an encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The slain terrorists have been identified as Azad Ahmad Malik, Unais Shafi, Shahid Bashir, Basit Ishtiyaq, Aqib Najar and Firdous Najar.

The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Valley districts, has been volatile since the past few months. Basic minimum facilities and all security arrangements have been made, including the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF), in all polling stations across the state for the third phase of elections.

