Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls: The polling for the sixth phase of panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held today. The voting will begin at 8:00 am and will end at 2:00 pm. Polling will be held at 3,174 polling stations. Elaborate security arrangements have been made across all polling booths. 37 blocks from 18 districts of Jammu and Kashmir divisions will go to polls, reports said. The stage is set for 7156 candidates who are in the fray for 406 Sarpanch and 2277 Panch seats while 111 Sarpanchs and 1048 Panchs have been elected unopposed.

771 polling stations have been categorised as hyper-sensitive in the sixth phase, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said. Just to remind you, Omar Abdullah’s National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party are not contesting rural polls. Both parties want the Centre to clarify its stand on Article 35A that provides special status to citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

The matter, however, is sub judice before the Supreme Court. The polling for the 5th phase of panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir was held on Thursday. 71.1 per cent polling was registered during this phase. In the fourth phase, the state saw 71.3 per cent polling while the state witnessed 75.2 per cent polling in the third phase of panhayat polls.

The polls are being held amid a boycott call by separatists. The security situation, from quite some now, has been volatile in sensitive districts of the Valley, with security forces intensifying their anti-militancy operations. The panchayat polls in the state are being held in nine phases.

