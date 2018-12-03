Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday asserted that his administration was not considering any changes to the legislation pertaining to permanent resident citizenship of the state after by National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah shot a letter opposing any move regarding the same.

After drawing flak from various mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, the state governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday asserted that his administration was not considering any changes to the legislation pertaining to permanent resident citizenship of the state. The development came in the wake of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah writing a letter opposing any move to change the procedure to grant Permanent Resident Citizenship (PRC) in the state.

In a letter addressed to former Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Malik said he could categorically state that the government is not making or even considering any changes to the act governing permanent resident certificates in the state, adding that the PRCs are an integral part of the legal structure of the state.

Malik also assured Abdullah that reports concerning the revenue department seeking comments on the procedure of the PRC was a routine administrative matter and unnecessary meanings should not be read into it.

Governor Malik stated that it was observed that applicants for a PRC were facing delays and complaints about the same were being dealt with and nothing more.

J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik replies to former J&K CM Omar Abdullah, writes 'no changes in the procedural rules governing the issue of PR certificates will ever be done without larger consultations with all stakeholders.' (file pic) pic.twitter.com/2L04aBh7sL — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2018

“As for the matters in the rest of your letter, I would like to highlight that no changes in the procedural rules governing the issue of PRCs will ever be done without larger consultations with all stakeholders. Consultations are essential so as to avoid any unnecessary apprehensions in the minds of anyone,” Malik added further.

In the letter, Malik also requested the NC leader to not pay heed to unfounded reports.

Interestingly, Omar had tweeted his letter to the governor saying that his fax machine was still not working. it was not working when PDP leader sent a letter claiming to have numbers to form the government hours before the state Assembly was dissolved.

However, Malik contended that his fax machine was working and his letter was received when he was tweeting that it was not functional.

