The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday arrested Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a Lashakr-e-Toiba operative who was allegedly involved in a spate of bank and ATM robberies in the state.

According to a report, Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a Lashkar-e-toiba operative for his involvement in bank frauds and ATM robberies in the state. The accused identified as Sandeep Kumar aka Adil was also involved in the recent attack that killed as many as 6 policemen including SHO Firoz Dar. Sharma is a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Muzzafarnagar and is caught red-handed by the security personnel after he was hiding inside a Lashkar hideout.

The report further suggests that Sandeep Sharma first visited the valley in the year 2012 to work as a welder during the summer season. In the winters, he would go outside the state, especially Punjab’s Patiala to look out for work. It was during this time that he has fallen into a trap of LeT operatives.

Speaking to media about the case, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Munir Khan said that Sandeep while working in Punjab came in contact with one of the members of the terrorist group identified as Shahid Ahmad. Reportedly, Ahmad is the resident of Kulgam district, who was also doing odd jobs in Punjab. In January this year, he came to the valley and planned to loot ATMs and other robberies in south Kashmir, added the senior police official.

While addressing the press conference, Khan also disclosed several other cases in which Sandeep Sharma is involved. As per his report, apart from June 16 case where SHO Firoz Dar was murdered, he is also involved in an ambush on an army convoy in lower Munda district in which 2 army jawans were killed and 4 others were injured.

Notably, Sandeep arrest also led to the arrest of another operative identified as Muneeb Shah with whom Sandeep Sharma was staying in Kulgam region. Sharma is the first Hindu Lashkar terrorist who has been put behind bars by the local police since terrorism sparked violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More