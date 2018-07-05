A Jammu and Kashmir police constable has been abducted by militants on Thursday in south Kashmir's Shopian district. The constable, identified as Javid Ahmad Dar, was abducted from near his home at Vehil village in Shopian.

A Jammu and Kashmir police constable has been abducted by militants on Thursday in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. The constable, identified as Javid Ahmad Dar, was abducted from near his home at Vehil village in Shopian. According to reports, the militants came in Santro car and abducted the constable. A manhunt has been initiated to nab the militants.

The incident has come days after Indian Army personnel Aurangzeb was abducted by terrorists from Pulwama district. He was found dead at Gusoo, Pulwama.

Aurangzeb was a rifleman with the 44 Rashtriya Rifles. He was in a private vehicle when he was abducted near Kalampora. Originally a resident of Poonch, Aurangzeb was on leave and going home.

Aurenzgeb’s bullet-ridden body was found not so far from the place he was abducted. Before the militants killed him, a photo was released by the militants.

The slain rifleman was laid to rest with full state honours on Friday. A large number of locals, who attended his funeral, were seen raising slogans of ‘Shaheed Aurangzeb amar rahe’, outside his house in Poonch’s Mendhar,

The 44 RR has been instrumental in the recent crackdown against terrorists in the valley prior to the Ramzan ceasefire.

The news of Aurangzeb’s killing came on the same day veteran Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Valley.

Following these incidents, BJP pulled out of the alliance with the PDP and paved the way forthe governor’s rule in the state. BJP general secretary Ram Madhav called the alliance “untenable” and pulled the plug on the alliance.

