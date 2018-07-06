The J&K Police constable was abducted by terrorists on Thursday from Shopian while he was purchasing some medicines from a chemist. Javaid Ahmad Dar was working as a personal security officer for former SP Shalinder Mishra.

Just a few weeks after Indian Army jawan Aurangzeb was kidnapped and killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, a J&K Police constable Javaid Ahmad Dar’s bullet-ridden body was found today in Kulgam’s district Pariwan area. The J&K Police constable was abducted by terrorists on Thursday from Shopian while he was purchasing some medicines from a chemist. Javaid Ahmad Dar was working as a personal security officer for former SP Shalinder Mishra. On Friday morning while an Army convoy was on its way to pay tributes to the martyred jawan, they were attacked by terrorists who reportedly hurled grenades at the Indian Army convoy.

As per reports, the police constable was kidnapped from the same spot — Kachdoora — where the security forces had killed at least five terrorists in April.

The matter was highlighted after a shirtless picture of Javaid Dar was circulated on social media by the kidnappers. After the reports of his abduction were highlighted, security forces in the area had launched search operations in the area to locate the missing police constable.

The following abduction took place just a few hours after Home Minister Rajnath Singh was in the Valley to review the security situation of the state. Apart from this, Rajnath Singh also held a high-level meeting with Governor NN Vohra. One of the major attendees of the meeting were NSA Ajit Doval along with other senior officials.

The shocker from the Valley comes after Army jawan, Aurangzeb, a rifleman of 44 RR who was posted in Shopian was found dead in Pulwama. The terrorists also shot a video before killing the jawan and shared it on social media platforms. He was abducted by terrorists while he was on his way to Eid celebrations. His bullet-ridden body was found on June 14, just a day before Eid.

