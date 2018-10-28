J&K Police sub-inspector killed in Pulwana: J&K Police sub-inspector was killed by suspect militants in Pulwama district of South Kashmir on Sunday, October 28. Identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, the sub-inspector was abducted before being killed, media reports said.

According to statistics provided by The Hindu more than 78 militants, 90% of them locally recruited, have been killed in the past 12 weeks

The situation in the Valley remains volatile due to rising violence after the four-phase local urban bodies polls on October 16, in which the BJP garnered victory by winning 100 wards in Kashmir and 212 in Jammu, though it was boycotted by regional mainstream parties-National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) due to Centre’s uncleared stance on Article 35A, which provides special rights to permanent residents of state.

While earlier this week Home Minister Rajnath Singh said there has been a major shift in the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the past four months and a decline in stone-pelting cases, he also added that according to information, there has been a decrease in the number of militant recruitment in the insurgency-hit state.

His statement came after the Kulgam tragedy in which 7 civilians were killed in a controversial blast after security forces called off an encounter in the district’s Laroo village after killing 3 militants.

