Jammu and Kashmir Police officer wounded in Anantnag terror attack succumbs at AIIMS: Jammu and Kashmir Police officer, who was injured in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi on Sunday. Station house officer Sadar police station in Anantnag, Arshad Ahmed Khan had received injuries in an attack on June 12 that left five CRPF jawans dead. A terrorist was also killed in the shootout.

Police officials said that Khan sustained bullet injuries when he stepped out of his vehicle. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition. After his condition deteriorated on Sunday, he was flown to AIIMS in the national capital.

We deeply mourn the sad demise of our brave heart Inspector #ArshadKhan who was injured while fighting terrorists on 12th of this month on K P Road Anantnag.The entire Police Pariwar is behind the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

— J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) June 16, 2019

The state police have mourned the death of inspector Khan. In a condolence message posted on Twitter, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that they deeply mourn the sad demise of a braveheart who was wounded while fighting terrorists on June 12 in Anantnag, adding that the entire Police Pariwar is behind the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

The attack took place when a terrorist fired indiscriminately on the CRPF patrol party, ensuing brief shootout. The videos of the attack were captured on mobile phones which later went viral on social media. They showed a terrorist firing on the CRPF vehicle.

It was the first major attack after the Pulwama suicide bombing of February 14 that left 44 CRFP jawans dead. The attack, which brought India and Pakistan on the brink of war, was claimed by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. It was followed by air strikes launched by the Indian Air Force in Balakot.

