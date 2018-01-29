Commenting on the matter of the killing of two Kashmiri civilians, the Indian Army stated that they opened fire in self-defence after the stone-pelting mob tried to snatch the weapons of a soldier and tried to lynch him. However, the locals stated that the Indian Army opened fire after they had an altercation with people. Reports suggest that the matter got heated after a security personnel tried to remove posters of a slain militants in the Kashmiri village.

Following the death of two Kashmiri youth who were killed in cross-firing by the Indian Army in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, the Jammu and Kashmir police have registered an FIR against an Indian Army officer over the killing of two Kashmiri youth. As per reports, in the FIR filed by J&K Police against the Indian Army, they have charged its 10th Garhwal unit with murder, attempt to murder and endangering life. After the tragic death of two Kashmiri youth, the Valley remained tensed and paralysed after a shutdown was called in by Kashmiri separatists. Later, security restrictions were also imposed by the authorities in several parts of Kashmir.

As per reports, the two Kashmiri youth identified as Javid Bhat and Suhail Lone were killed were killed the Indian Army after the army opened fire on protesters in Ganaupora village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on January 27. Apart from the two, youth also sustained some bullet injuries. The injured youth is currently being treated at the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar. Confirming the reports, a senior J&K police officer said that an FIR (26/2018) was filed at the Shopian police station against the army’s 10th Garhwal unit. The officer has been charged under sections 302, 307 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the Army said that it opened fire in self-defence after a convoy came under heavy stone-pelting by protesters who allegedly tried to snatch the weapon of a soldier and lynch him.

Protesting against the Indian security forces over the death of two Kashmiri youth the locals took to streets to show their anger following which a curfew-like restrictions were imposed in Ganowpora area in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. A large number of paramilitary personnel were deployed to foil the protests. As per reports, the security men had placed barricades and concertina wires on the roads to restrict movement of the people. All local shops and petrol pumps remained closed while public transport was called-off the roads.