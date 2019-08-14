Jammu and Kashmir Police: Muneer Khan, who is Jammu and Kashmir police's Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, on Wednesday said that the arrangements for the August 15 have been made. He said that the main focus of the government will be the peaceful celebration of Independence Day. The state particularly Kashmir is on the edge after the Article 370 was abrogated. Strict restrictions are in place in the valley with all the communication channels shut.

There has been a massive clampdown from the last 10 days in Jammu and Kashmir. Curfew was imposed and all the communication channels were shut in order to thwart protests. According to Khan, restrictions have been lifted in the Jammu region where schools and other establishments are functional. He said that restrictions in Kashmir are still in a place.

About the incidents of protests which international media reported, Khan said that several localized incidents were reported in parts of Srinagar which were contained. He said that no major injuries were reported in Kashmir baring a few pellet injuries. He maintained that the biggest endeavor of the government was to avert civilian casualty.

The ADGP said that if any incident related to the law and order arises, the opposite parties start unleashing propaganda that Kashmir was not normal. He termed the videos of protests that are in circulation as part of propaganda, adding that these videos were of 2010 and 2016. Khan added that these attempts will get success as they will be contained.

Meanwhile, it has been the tenth day of a clampdown in Kashmir. It started on August 5 when Home Minister Amit Shah announced the abrogation of Article 370 and division of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Opposition parties have strongly opposed the government’s move.

