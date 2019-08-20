The Jammu and Kashmir police has shared control room and helpline numbers and asked citizens to inform about the rumour mongers. In a presser, J&K police officers said the situation is fine and under control. Some people are spreading fake news just to disturb the law and order. Citizens can report about such people on the police helpline numbers.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police shared helpline numbers and ask citizens to report about the rumour mongers on Monday. In a press conference, at the J&K zonal control room, senior police officers appealed to citizens to stay calm and not to believe any rumour. They also people of the Valley to report about the rumour mongers who are trying to disturb the peace and law and order.

Sharing the telephone numbers of the police control room and helpline numbers, police said if anyone native has doubt on any person, report about he/she on 0191-2542001, 2542000, 2560401, 2544581 or the hotline helpline nos. 2560244 and 100.

They added that citizens can also report about the suspect at their nearby Police Station or Police Post. All the officers have been instructed to act swiftly and such elements after the inspection will be held.

*Appeal to the general Public * pic.twitter.com/SKY8lJIqnE — Police Media Centre Jammu (@ZPHQJammu) August 19, 2019

The police also informed about a case registered in the Akhnoor Police station about rumour-mongering and the suspect has been arrested.

Another case was registered at the Rajouri against for spreading provoking message on Facebook. In this case, the police had nabbed two persons spreading fake information and news.

A day ago, a FIR was lodged against the Kashmiri activist and former JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) vice-president Shehla Rashid who had accused Indian Army of torturing 4 Kashmiris in the Shopian district. The case was filed by Supreme Court lawyer Alok Srivastava against her.

On the other side, the Indian Army junked all her claims and termed allegations baseless. The Army spokesperson told the media that fake news is being spread and some people are just trying to defame the security forces to disturb the critical situation in the Valley.

