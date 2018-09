Terrorists have hurled a grenade on a police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, say reports. The reports added that one policeman died in the incident.

As per the reports, terrorists have attacked a police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, say reports. The reports added that grenade was hurled by the terrorist following a gun battle.

As per the News agency ANI, Policeman who was injured in terror attack on a police station in Shopian has succumbed to injuries.

#UPDATE #jammukashmir: Policeman who was injured in terror attack on a police station in Shopian has succumbed to injuries. (visuals deferred) pic.twitter.com/eJ6cyRZifG — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2018

(Details awaited…)

