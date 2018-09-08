Disguised as one of the stone pelters, the Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel actually get along with a mob that initiated pelting stones at historic Jama Masjid downtown. The reason behind the entire operation was to arrest the real criminals in action and the police exceeded in their mission quite remarkably.

The police executed the plan on Friday soon after people offered their prayers at the historic mosque. After the prayers, a mob started pelting stones at police and CRPF officials deployed in the area. However, this time, there was no retaliation from the opposite side. The security forces didn’t toss a single teargas shell or initiate baton charge.

It didn’t take long for the mob to garner over 100 people and it was the time when two people started leading the protest. Without wasting any time, the security forces threw a teargas shell at the mob to disperse them. However, the two persistent stone pelters, who were also leading the mob, were nabbed by the policemen secretively deployed along with them.

The disguised police officials first grabbed the stone pelters and rushed to the vehicle waiting for them. The police also pointed toy guns to scare the other mobsters trying to stop the police. Unaware of the strategy, the stone pelters ended their agitation soon.

Interestingly, it was not the first time that the police has executed the plan. Earlier in 2010, a large number of police personnel disguised as stone pelters to identify the chronic pelters in the Valley.

