Jammu and Kashmir Ramban encounter: The Jammu and Kasmir Police on Twitter confirmed that all hostages were rescued safely after a gun battle between security forces and terrorists. 3 terrorists were killed, 1 Army man martyred while 2 policemen got injured in the operation.

According to the reports, the terrorists hostage the house owner of the house, Vijar Kumar, and his other family. All the citizens were rescued safely after an encounter between security forces and terrorists, the Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed on Twitter.

The whole area has been cordoned off, and the security forces have halted traffic on highways and adjoining roads to catch terrorists.

According to the initial reports, there were 5 terrorists hiding near the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) personnel’s quarters. When the territorial army was passing through they panicked and started throwing hand grenades and firing.

The terrorists also tried to stop a passenger bus at around 12:30 pm on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. But the bus driver saw them and accelerator the speed. Later, he informed the police about terrorists’ locations following which the security forces launched a search operation after seizing the area, reports said.

“I heard two explosions,” an eyewitness told the media. The security forces faced a little difficulty due to heavy rain but managed to kill the terrorists and rescue hostages. Terrorists were asked to surrender but they didn’t stop firing and at the end, security force personnel managed to defeat them.

