Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill passed in Rajya Sabha: The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill, few days after the Lok Sabha passed the same. The upper house also approved the resolution to extend the President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir for another six months. Now, the Reservation Bill and the resolution await President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent. On Monday, Union Home Minister had moved the resolution and tabled the Reservation Bill.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has zero-tolerance toward the menace of terrorism. He said that after taking over in 2014, the BJP-led NDA government stopped the huge influx of money from Pakistan which was used for terror activities. Shah said that the government which retained power for the second consecutive time wants peaceful relations with all the countries but in return, they should respect the country’s sovereignty.

The Home Minister said that the separatists have suffered a major setback in Jammu and Kashmir as a proper action was taken against them for taking the country for a ride. He slammed the extremist elements for burning the schools in the state and halting the education of children. Shah said that the wards of separatist leaders are studying in foreign countries and they are disturbing the atmosphere in the state.

On Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad who criticized the government ban on civilian vehicles during the passage of Amarnath yatra on Srinagar-Jammu highway, Shah said that the step has been taken for the safety of the people keeping in view the law and order situation in the Valley. He said that the ban is there from last many years.

Shah blamed first prime minister of the country Jawahar Lal Nehru for creating the Kashmir problem. He said that the ceasefire was declared when one-third of Kashmir territory was under Pakistani occupation. The Gandhinagar parliamentarian assured that the Modi 2.0 government will bring peace to Jammu and Kashmir.

Commenting on the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state, Shah said that the same was not possible owing to a large number of contestants and their security. While answering Congress’ demand of holding immediate state elections, the Home Minister said that the Elections Commission will decide when to conduct the polls.

