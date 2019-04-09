Jammu and Kashmir: RSS leader, his security personnel shot dead by suspected militants in Kishtwar : On Tuesday, Chandrakant Sharma was critically injured when suspected militants barged into the hospital and snached his PSO's weapon. In the scuffle between PSO and militants, the security officer was shot dead while Chandrakant recived grave injuries and later he was airlifted to Jammu hospital where he died.

The Rashtriya Swayamasevak Sangh (RSS) leader was killed by unknown gunman in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, the RRS leader named Chandrakant Sharma who was critically injured in an attack succumbed to injuries at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu on Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, Sharma’s personal security officer was also killed in the attack.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sunil Sethi has confirmed Sharma’s death. The district administration had airlifted Chandrakant Sharma to GMC Jammu in a special chopper but he died later in the hospital.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said that curfew has been imposed in Kishtwar town and some other areas of the district. He has said that the situation is under control and investigations into the incident are underway.

J&K: BJP Spokesperson Sunil Sethi says Chandrakant Sharma who was attacked in Kishtwar today has died. Medical Assistant Chandrakant Sharma working at Kishtwar district hospital was injured in an attack by terrorists, his PSO was shot dead. Sharma was also associated with the RSS pic.twitter.com/uPTHDcZn11 — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2019

On Tuesday, Chandrakant Sharma was critically injured when suspected militants barged into the hospital and snached his PSO’s weapon. In the scuffle between PSO and militants, the security officer was shot dead while Chandrakant recived grave injuries and later he was airlifted to Jammu hospital where he died. As per reports, the RSS leader had been working as a medical assistant in the hospital.

The hilly Kishtwar district in this province, which was declared terrorism-free over a decade ago. This is second incident of terrorist attack in Kishtwar district. In November , state secretary of BJP Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet were returning from their shop in Kishtwar, when suspected militants attacked them and both brothers were gunned down in the firing in a lane leading to their house.

In February, unidentified gunmen snatched the service rifle of the personal security officer of district development commissioner, Kishtwar, from his rented accommodation in the town. The masked gunmen decamped with AK-47 rifle and three loaded magazines besides mobile phone after threatening PSO and his family.

