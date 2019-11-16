Security forces on Saturday held 5 suspects from Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore in Baramulla district. Reports said 5 people have been arrested by a joint team of police and security forces on suspicion of links with terrorists. Talking to the media, a Kashmir zone police officer said 3 people have been held for threatening and intimidating locals. The security forces recovered incriminating materials from them including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) posters that may provoke people or disturb the peace.

The other 2 terror suspects were held from Kupwara Bypass crossing. Reports quoted their identities as Ulfat Bashir Mir and Aijaz Ahmad Bhat. Security forces have recovered ammunition from them and now they have been taken into custody. A police officer said a case has been registered against them for having links with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

J&K: Police arrested 2 terrorist associates, Ulfat Bashir Mir & Aijaz Ahmad Bhat today at Kupwara Bypass crossing. Incriminating materials, including ammunition recovered. As per initial investigation, both are linked to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. Case registered. — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2019

Arresting of such people clearly shows that some assailants have been trying to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, the security forces had knocked down Al-Qaeda terrorists Hamid Lelhari, who succeeded Zakir Musa in Awantipora. 2 terrorists were also knocked in Lelhari earlier.

Despite several attempts from terrorists, Indian security forces foiled terrorist plans every time and knocked them down. Noted, that the government had imposed several curbs including telephone, internet networks to ensure that no anti-national messages would be spread before and after the abolishment of Article 370. Its been over 100 days and no case of violence or stone pelting has been reported from the Valley.

This happened because of government and security forces’ hard work to ensure peace and security of Jammu and Kashmir.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App