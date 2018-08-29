Security forces have killed two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday morning. Reports said that the terrorist belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen and were believed to be hiding in the area. Following a tip-off about the presence of two terrorists in the Muniward village, the security forces launched a search operation in the area.

Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were gunned down in an encounter in Muniward village of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning. Following a tip-off about the presence of two terrorists in Anantnag’s Muniward village, the security forces launched a search operation in the area. Reports said that the encounter started after the terrorists began open firing at the security forces. The terrorists were hiding in a house and were killed during the gunbattle. The encounter took place in Muniward village, around 60 km from Srinagar. The internet services have been suspended as precautionary measures.

According to a report in ANI, the search operation is still underway in the area.

(Updating…)

