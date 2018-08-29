Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were gunned down in an encounter in Muniward village of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning. Following a tip-off about the presence of two terrorists in Anantnag’s Muniward village, the security forces launched a search operation in the area. Reports said that the encounter started after the terrorists began open firing at the security forces. The terrorists were hiding in a house and were killed during the gunbattle. The encounter took place in Muniward village, around 60 km from Srinagar. The internet services have been suspended as precautionary measures.
According to a report in ANI, the search operation is still underway in the area.
